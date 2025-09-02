Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 458.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 708.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.16. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

