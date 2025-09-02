1248 Management LLC Purchases Shares of 103 Chubb Limited $CB

1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

CB stock opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.95. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.