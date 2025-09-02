Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 201 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

