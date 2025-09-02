Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 82 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

