ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.77 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,902.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

