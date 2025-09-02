Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

