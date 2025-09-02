Betterment LLC Acquires Shares of 8,216 First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Betterment LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

FTSL opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

