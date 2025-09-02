Quarry LP Acquires 762 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.