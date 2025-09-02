6,468 Shares in Chewy $CHWY Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 340,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chewy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Chewy by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 921,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 555,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chewy by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

