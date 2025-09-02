Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 12,651 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 16,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 869,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NVT opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $92.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,670. This trade represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.