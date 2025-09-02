Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

