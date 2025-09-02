First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. $ESQ

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.67% of Esquire Financial worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Melohn sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 136,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,100. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $1,695,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,009.71. This represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,470 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.57. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of ($24.94) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.26 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esquire Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

