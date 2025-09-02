American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Express by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $530,032,000 after purchasing an additional 410,749 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 401,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $331.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.30. The company has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $332.06.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.