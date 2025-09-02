JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Position Cut by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

