CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,912 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $71.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. The trade was a 133.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

