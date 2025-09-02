Baker BROS. Advisors LP Buys New Position in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SION. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

SION stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.27.

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Cloonan sold 17,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $438,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 547,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,661,681.28. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 16,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $418,065.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,572.52. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,229. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

