LGL Partners LLC Grows Position in KeyCorp $KEY

LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,171.43%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

