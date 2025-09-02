LGL Partners LLC Sells 4,966 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

LGL Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $212.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

