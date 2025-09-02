Betterment LLC Takes $244,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 765.5% during the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,298,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 1,148,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,987,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,454,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,040.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 617,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,047,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 615,896 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

