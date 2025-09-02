Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Down 2.1%

GLBE stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.