Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 35,610 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). The company had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.