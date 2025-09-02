Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at about $40,949,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 2,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,578,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $312.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $338.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 10.0%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $346.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

Insider Transactions at Heico

In other Heico news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

