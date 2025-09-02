Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Trading 11.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.11). 815,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 297,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.40. The stock has a market cap of £92.06 million, a PE ratio of -4,150.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Falcon” or “Company”) is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s principal interests are located in two major underexplored basins in Australia and South Africa; with further interests in Hungary, covering approximately 12.3 million gross acres.

