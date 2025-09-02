EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 819,212 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $413,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after purchasing an additional 341,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.