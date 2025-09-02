Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 226.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,233 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 72.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 42.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTR opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target (up previously from $8.10) on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

