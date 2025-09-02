LGL Partners LLC Buys 593 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 502,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

