Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 118.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWX. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE SWX opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

