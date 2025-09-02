Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,814.60. The trade was a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This trade represents a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,126 shares of company stock valued at $871,272. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.0%

OUT opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.