Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752,274 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,679 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,988 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,992,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,445,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

