The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $26,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,523.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,534.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,742.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

