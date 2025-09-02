Vident Advisory LLC Sells 18,755 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

