Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 8,169 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,038,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 8.8%

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

