BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $34.39 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.28% of Universal Health Services worth $34,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $181.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

