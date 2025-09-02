Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $653,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PayPal were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,164,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

