11,600 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,635,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11,580.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 160,155 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $8,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

