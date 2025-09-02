Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,042,000 after acquiring an additional 691,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,014.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,014.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,019.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

