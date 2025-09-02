Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) vs. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Head to Head Analysis

Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmmi and Mission Produce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmmi $64.13 million 0.03 -$4.66 million N/A N/A Mission Produce $1.23 billion 0.72 $36.70 million $0.50 25.02

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi.

0.3% of Farmmi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Farmmi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Mission Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Farmmi has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmmi and Mission Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmmi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mission Produce 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mission Produce has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Farmmi.

Profitability

This table compares Farmmi and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmmi N/A N/A N/A Mission Produce 2.63% 7.82% 4.56%

Summary

Mission Produce beats Farmmi on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmmi



Farmmi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi. It is also involved in trading of cotton, corn, and other agricultural products. The company's products are offered under Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi Liangpin, Forasen, and Puyangtang brands. It offers its products through local distributors to processing manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and local specialty stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

About Mission Produce



Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

