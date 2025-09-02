EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 141,196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $151,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 678,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VBK stock opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.