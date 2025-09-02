9,988 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPIP opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $26.47.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

