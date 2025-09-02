Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. $IPSC

Baker BROS. Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,776 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Century Therapeutics worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 890.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59,174 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,607,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,415 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

