Baker BROS. Advisors LP Purchases 807,338 Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,338 shares during the period. Immunocore accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 4.64% of Immunocore worth $68,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Immunocore by 2,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

