PDT Partners LLC Purchases 185,195 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 350.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,195 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Exp World worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exp World by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Exp World by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exp World by 1,008.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exp World by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Exp World by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exp World

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 537,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,288.50. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $192,695. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $12.00 target price on shares of Exp World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Exp World Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

