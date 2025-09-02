Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,268 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.65% of Stantec worth $249,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $113.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

