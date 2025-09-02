Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 784,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of UBS Group worth $232,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Allianz SE raised its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

