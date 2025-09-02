AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 272.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,856 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,318,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 370,408 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 545,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.