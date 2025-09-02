Royal Bank of Canada Has $178.98 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 251.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $178,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.79.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.7%

DG stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

