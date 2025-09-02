Critical Survey: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Cielo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.00 -$37.97 million N/A N/A Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.