Royal Bank of Canada Has $197.44 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.54% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $197,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 374.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

