Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $117.13

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.1250.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.
Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
