Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $117.13

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.1250.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 303.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TFI International by 877.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

