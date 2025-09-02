PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 16,640.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,419 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,812,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 4,172.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,998,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,945,534.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,728,116 shares of company stock worth $239,272,181. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Astera Labs Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ALAB opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $199.47.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

